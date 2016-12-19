Dec 19 Moody's :
* Moody's says forecast G20 global growth of around 3.0% in
2017 versus an estimated 2.6% in 2016
* Moody's says global credit conditions will remain uneven
in 2017, despite a stabilization of growth worldwide
* Moody's says global economic growth will stabilize in
2017, but remain at historically low levels
* Moody's says global demand is unlikely to improve
sufficiently to reignite trade growth in 2017
* Moody's says "political risk will remain an enduring
challenge for global credit"
* Moody's says "the recovery in global trade will remain
slow, due to the lack of global demand and increasing
protectionist sentiment"
* Moody's on global credit conditions-"low for longer" rates
will support borrowing,refinancing conditions,but negative side
effects becoming more visible
* Moody's says "accelerating global decarbonization efforts
face near-term uncertainty given the election of donald trump as
us president"
