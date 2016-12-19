Dec 19 Qrf Comm Va :

* QRF City Retail finalizes agreement on acquisition of two commercial buildings in Antwerp, rented to Karl Lagerfeld and Royce

* Total investment value of real estate assets amounts to 7.7 million euros ($8.04 million)

* Buildings generate together 356,000 euros of annual rental income

* In total, 321,285 new shares will be issued for the retribiution of acquisitions with issue price of 23.89 euros