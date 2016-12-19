UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Qrf Comm Va :
* QRF City Retail finalizes agreement on acquisition of two commercial buildings in Antwerp, rented to Karl Lagerfeld and Royce
* Total investment value of real estate assets amounts to 7.7 million euros ($8.04 million)
* Buildings generate together 356,000 euros of annual rental income
* In total, 321,285 new shares will be issued for the retribiution of acquisitions with issue price of 23.89 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9575 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.