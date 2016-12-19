UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 20 Warehouse Group Ltd :
* Performance in the lead up to Christmas has been below expectations
* Adjusted NPAT for group for first half of FY17 is expected to be between 10%-15% lower than same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.