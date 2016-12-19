UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 City Holding Co :
* City Holding Co says it may offer and sell shares of co's common stock of up to $55 million from time to time through its distribution agent - SEC filing Source text:(bit.ly/2i8ww0k) Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.