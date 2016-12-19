UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Mainsource Financial Group Inc
* Entered into an agreement and plan of merge with FCB Bancorp
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each of mainsource and FCB
* If agreement is terminated by Mainsource or FCB, breaching party will pay non-breaching party termination fee of $500,000
* Deal for $56.9 million
* Stockholders of FCB shall be entitled to receive 0.9 shares of Mainsource common stock, $7.00 in cash for each share of FCB
* Mainsource will merge FCB bank with and into mainsource bank with Mainsource Bank as surviving bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.