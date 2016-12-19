UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Allied Electronics Corporation Limited :
* Shareholders are advised that immovable property has now been registered in name of purchaser
* Cash proceeds totalling 107 million rand have been received by company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies