UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Virtu Financial Inc :
* Vincent J. Viola nominated by president-elect Donald J. Trump to serve as secretary of the army
* Virtu - TJMT Holdings, majority shareholder of Virtu Financial, Inc has communicated does not intend to divest its holdings as result of nomination
* Douglas Cifu, has been identified by board of directors as Viola's successor in event that Viola is confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.