Dec 19 Virtu Financial Inc :

* Vincent J. Viola nominated by president-elect Donald J. Trump to serve as secretary of the army

* Virtu - TJMT Holdings, majority shareholder of Virtu Financial, Inc has communicated does not intend to divest its holdings as result of nomination

* Douglas Cifu, has been identified by board of directors as Viola's successor in event that Viola is confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: