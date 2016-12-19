Dec 19 Cifi Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* Entered into subscription agreements with, each of subscribers, in connection with issue of US$285 mln 5.5% senior notes due 2022

* Co intends to use net proceeds of 2017 notes placement for refinancing its existing indebtedness and general corporate purposes

* Estimated net proceeds of 2017 notes placement will amount to approximately US$278 mln