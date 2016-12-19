UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 WPP Plc :
* Subpoenas concerning division's ongoing investigation of video production and post-production practices in advertising industry
* Confirms that, similarly to Interpublic, Omnicom and Publicis, three of its subsidiaries have received subpoenas from U.S. Department of justice antitrust division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies