Dec 19 Banca Ifis SpA :

* Completes acquisition of non-performing assets portfolio for 54.4 million euros ($56.77 million)

* Portfolio comes from supply contracts and consists of over 45,000 positions

* Portfolio was sold to Banca Ifis by an energy company in Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9583 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)