Dec 19 Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG

* Is now expecting a significant increase in pre-tax profit in fiscal year 2016

* Sees for 2016 a profit from ordinary business activity in the range of approx. 2.3 million euros ($2.40 million) to approx. 2.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)