Dec 19 Inter Pipeline Ltd
* Inter pipeline announces capital expenditure program for
2017
* With remaining $70 million invested in sustaining capital
works
* Inter pipeline ltd says inter pipeline expects to invest
approximately $65 million in its oil sands transportation
business in 2017
* Will invest $125 million to connect kirby north production
facility to cold lake and polaris pipeline systems by 2020.
* Inter pipeline ltd - sustaining capital expenditures in
2017 are expected to total $70 million
* Inter pipeline ltd says announced a $545 million capital
expenditure program for 2017
* Approximately $475 million, or 87 percent, of total
capital expenditures will be for organic growth initiatives
* Inter pipeline - majority of growth capital program
expected to be directed towards engineering and planning for two
proposed petrochemical facilities
