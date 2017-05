Dec 19 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc announces $2.11 million registered direct offering of common stock

* Interpace Diagnostics Group - entered into agreement with single institutional investor to purchase 2 million shares of co's common stock at $0.53 per share

* Interpace Diagnostics Group says the investor to also purchase 1.6 million pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock, at $0.52 per share Source text: Further company coverage: