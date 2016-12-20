BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Co-operative Bank Ltd :
* Chief Executive Bruce Mclachlan has resigned to take up a leadership position with another New Zealand business
* Mclachlan will remain as CEO of Co-operative Bank until a date yet to be agreed in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering