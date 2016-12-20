Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Inc -
* Clarifies on article titled "Shakey'S Eyes 250-300 Stores In 5 Years" published in The Manila Times
* "Confirm statements of Vicente Gregorio that co plans to open 20 stores in 2017 & 12 to 15 new stores each year from 2018"
* Also confirms that co expects to reach a store count of 250 to 300 in the next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
