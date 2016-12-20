BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Dec 20 UCB SA :
* Vimpat EU monotherapy approval
* European commission approved license extension for Vimpat (lacosamide) for use as monotherapy in treatment of partial-onset seizures in adult and adolescent patients with epilepsy
* Approval comes into immediate effect Source text: bit.ly/2gWiQEy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive