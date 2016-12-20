Dec 20 NSI NV :

* Concludes 285 million euro ($296 million) refinancing, reducing its cost of debt

* Loans were increased by 15 million euros to 265 million euros at lower margins and extended for 1.5 years

* Simultaneously, a new 20 million euro unsecured credit facility with Rabobank was agreed which will be merged into existing syndicated loan facility

* These transactions will reduce cost of debt below 3.0 pct versus 3.4 pct at end of Q3 and increase average debt maturity to 4.2 years from 3.8 years