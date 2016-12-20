BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Anglo Philippine Holdings Corp
* Announces retirement of Christopher M. Gotanco as president and chief operating officer
* Appoints Adrian S. Ramos as president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering