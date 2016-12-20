Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Hochdorf Holding AG :
* Closing for majority holding in pharmalys laboratories sa and in jointly-founded Pharmalys Africa Sarl has been completed
* Hochdorf currently has a 49% holding in Pharmalys Tunisia SA, integration into hochdorf group can be completed by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
