BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Turkcell
* Within the scope of buy-back decision on July 27, buys eurobonds with a total nominal value of $2.0 million at an average price of $97.00 totaling $1.9 million on December 19
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.