* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Entered into a new loan agreement with DNB Bank ASA and Danske Bank, Norwegian Branch
* Agreement includes a term loan of 2.40 billion Norwegian crowns ($275 million) and a revolving credit facility of 400 million crowns
* Loan will be used for refinancing existing loans with same banks.
* Duration of new loan agreement is 3 years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6978 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering