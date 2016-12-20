Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Venue Retail Group AB
* Q1 net result SEK 5.2 million (-18.4)
* Q1 gross margin 57.1 pct (55.1) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.