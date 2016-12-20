Dec 20 Euronext NV :

* Says is in exclusive talks with London Stock Exchange Group to potentially acquire LCH.Clearnet

* Says at this stage, there can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction

* Any transaction would be conditional on the successful closing of the merger between LSEG and Deutsche Borse AG and other conditions

