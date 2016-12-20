BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Euronext NV :
* Says is in exclusive talks with London Stock Exchange Group to potentially acquire LCH.Clearnet
* Says at this stage, there can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction
* Any transaction would be conditional on the successful closing of the merger between LSEG and Deutsche Borse AG and other conditions
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering