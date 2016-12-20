BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :
* Update on potential sale of LCH SA
* Exploring option in order to enable lseg to address proactively anti-trust concerns raised By European Commission in relation to certain businesses
* LSEG and LCH Group Limited are exploring sale of LCH SA
* LSEG and LCH Group announce that they have entered into exclusive discussions with Euronext NV
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering