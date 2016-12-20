BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Mavshack AB (publ) :
* To sell 1 percent in Ambient International to First Rate Enterprise Development (FRED)
* To sell 1 percent in Ambientmedia so that company after the sale is owned equally by Mavshack and FRED
* Sale values Ambientmedia to 57.5 million Swedish crowns ($6.1 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3868 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.