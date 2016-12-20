Dec 20 Old Mutual Plc

* Says OM Asset Management announced today closed its underwritten public offering of 14.95 million of its ordinary shares.

* Says following sale, Old Mutual now owns 51.1 pct of OMAM.

* Says shares were sold by Old mutual at a public offering price of $14.25 per share.

* Says Old Mutual will realise gross proceeds less underwriting discount from offering of $291 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)