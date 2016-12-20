BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Entra ASA :
* Renews 9,400 sqm in Drammensveien 134 in Oslo
* Renewed leases have duration of 10 years (Høegh Lng and Høegh Autoliners) and 5 years (St1 Norge), starting from Jan. 1 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering