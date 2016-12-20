Dec 20 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Announces redemption of notes

* Has delivered a notice of redemption to holders of outstanding 5.750% notes due 2018 in aggregate principal amount of $1,250,000,000

* Redemption date will be January 20, 2017 Source text: philips.to/2i9XK6F