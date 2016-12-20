BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :
* Managing director Matti Korkiatupa to leave in spring 2017
* Appointed Olli Pirhonen new managing director beginning from March 14, 2017
* Appointed Seija Peitso CFO beginning from March 2017
* Seija Peitso worked as CFO for Kuntayhtymä Kaksineuvoinen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.