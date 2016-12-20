US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
Dec 20 Reliance Capital Ltd :
* Says Reliance Home Finance Limited announces public issue of secured and unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures
* Says Reliance Home Finance to raise 10 billion rupees as base issue size
* Says secured NCDs offered for a tenure of 3, 5 and 10 years
* Says NCDs to be listed on NSE and BSE; issue opens on Dec 22
* Unsecured NCDs offered for a tenure of 15 years
* Unsecured NCDs offered with call option after 10 years at coupon rates varying from 9.25 percent to 9.4 percent Source text: bit.ly/2hUh6O5 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 Wall Street rebounded on Thursday from its biggest selloff in more than eight months with help from a move to loosen internet regulations and strong economic data.