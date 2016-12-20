BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Endesa SA :
* Buys from Enel Iberoamerica its systems and telecommunication business for 246 million euros ($256 million)
* Expects to close the operation before Dec. 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9623 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.