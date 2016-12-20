Dec 20 Cantargia AB :

* Announces rights issue of about 91 million Swedish crowns ($9.70 million)

* Subscription price is 6.50 crowns per share

* Issue is guaranteed up to 80 percent

* Issue runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 6, 2017

* To use proceeds to finance company during next 18 months to enable further development of Can04