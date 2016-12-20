BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 ExeoTech Invest AB (Publ) :
* Acquires Vita Delicious
* Total purchase price is valued at about 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($159,799)
* Newly acquired business is expected to report 2016 sales of at least 6 million crowns and achieve positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3868 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.