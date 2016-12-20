Dec 20 Bhageria Industries Ltd

* Competed the financial tie up of a loan of Rs. 95 crores from Export Import Bank of India for company's 30 MW solar power project Source text: [Bhageria Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has competed the financial tie up of a loan of Rs. 95 Crores from Export Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank Ltd) on the terms and conditions as per their sanction letter dated December 06, 2016 and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held at company's Registered office on December 20, 2016, for company's 30 MW Solar Power Project being setup at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra]