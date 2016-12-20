Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Fiskars' new organizational structure from January, 2017 onwards
* Fiskars proposed to reduce positions in areas where there are overlaps or potential to seek efficiencies
* Changes are a part of alignment program announced on November 10, 2016
* Employee consultations initiated in Finland have now been concluded and maximum number of positions being reduced is 19 in Finland
* Net reduction of Fiskars' personnel was estimated to be 130 positions globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
