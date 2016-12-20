BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
Dec 20 Precise Biometrics AB
* Says mobile integrated in a smartphone from a Chinese vendor
* Says is currently projecting the integration will generate royalty revenue starting from the fourth quarter of 2016
* Says royalty revenue is based on actual sales of fingerprint sensors that utilize Precise BioMatch Mobile and cannot be forecasted by Precise Biometrics at this point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* AT&T invests nearly $60 million over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Modesto area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: