Dec 20 Deep Industries Ltd

* Private equity investment of USD 20 million from Tridevi Capital Partners into Prabha Energy Private Limited

* Says investment shall be made through subscription of compulsorily convertible debentures

* Says Krishnamurthy & Co acted as legal counsel for PEPL

* Says Mazars India acted as financial adviser

* Funds invested to be utilised for capital, operating expenditure for development, production of gas from north Karanpura coalfield

* PEPL holds 25 percent participating interest in NK-CBM block