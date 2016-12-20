BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Marshall Monteagle Plc :
* Sees FY HEPS to be between 1 us cents and 2.8 us cents being between 68 pct and 88 pct lower than that for comparative period of 8.7 us cents
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering