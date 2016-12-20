Dec 20 O&C Resources Bhd

* Updates on announcement regarding letter of award received by AES builders from Perbadanan Pr1ma Malaysia

* Total contract value of the project is 155 million RGT and the estimated construction cost of the said project is 131.75 million RGT

* Says "estimated gross profit margin approximately to 15%"