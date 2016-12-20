Dec 20 Stern Immobilien AG :

* Entire supervisory board has to be re-appointed by court, general meeting is postponed

* Annual general meeting for 2014 and 2015 will be convened as soon as possible, expected in March 2017

* Operative business is not affected by the necessary new appointment of the supervisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)