* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
Dec 20 Mitek Systems Inc
* Mitek Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hlWH3K) Further company coverage:
* AT&T invests nearly $60 million over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Modesto area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: