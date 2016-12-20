US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
Dec 20 Seamec Ltd
* Entered chartered party deal with national petroleum construction co for charter hire of vessel for undertaking job in west coast of India
* Value of charter during firm period is us$171,000
* Says tenure of contract for period of 45 days with option for extension
* Contract likely to continue till end January Source text: bit.ly/2gXliek Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 Wall Street rebounded on Thursday from its biggest selloff in more than eight months with help from a move to loosen internet regulations and strong economic data.