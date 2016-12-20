Dec 20 Muehl Product & Service AG :

* Creditor's assembly adopting insolvency plan

* Insolvency plan is still subject to the condition of the renouncement of municipality of Kranichfeld on the trade tax, which will accrue as a result of the resulting rehabilitation gains

* As a result of acceptance of insolvency plan, creditors waive their claims, which can not be covered by the insolvency assets