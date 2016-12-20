BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces withdrawal of common stock offering
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering
Dec 20 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Acadia Pharmaceuticals announces positive top-line results from phase ii study of pimavanserin for alzheimer's disease psychosis
* Pimavanserin met primary endpoint showing a statistically significant reduction in psychosis versus placebo
* Pimavanserin was generally well tolerated
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix