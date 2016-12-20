Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Schaeffler AG :
* Acquires electric motor manufacturer Compact Dynamics GmbH (seller: Semikron International GmbH)
* Acquisition of 51 percent of the shares of Compact Dynamics GmbH, a manufacturer of high-performance electric motors
* Transaction is envisaged to be completed in the first quarter of 2017 and the parties are bound to secrecy about the details Source text - bit.ly/2hDwH6S Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.