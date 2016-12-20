BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
Dec 20 Soligenix Inc:
* Soligenix Inc - has extended its collaboration with IDT Biologika for manufacture of rivax
* Soligenix Inc - rivax project has been funded with federal funds of up to $24.7 million over next 6 years, if all contract options are exercised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* AT&T invests nearly $60 million over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Modesto area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: