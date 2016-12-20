Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Eis Eczacibasi Ilac
* 25 percent owned unit Vitra Karo Sanayi capital will be increased to 450.0 million lira ($128.12 million) from 260.0 million lira
* To participate in capital increase of unit Vitra Karo Sanayi by 47.5 million lira by acquiring 47.5 million shares representing its 25 percent ownership in Vitra Karo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5124 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.