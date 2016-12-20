Dec 20 Taste Holdings Ltd :

* Acquisition of 60 pct of ordinary shares in issue and 100 pct of claims held by Fiamme Pizza Proprietary in Aloysius Trading Proprietary Limited, by Taste Food Franchising Proprietary Limited

* Purchase consideration of r120 for 120 shares in Aloysius and r6 000 000 for claims in Aloysius

* Total consideration of r6 000 320 ("purchase consideration") shall be settled in cash generated from operations.