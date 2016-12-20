BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces withdrawal of common stock offering
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering
Dec 20 Tesaro Inc
* Tesaro announces priority review designation for Niraparib NDA
* FDA has established a target action date under prescription drug user fee act of June 30, 2017
* An expanded access program (EAP) for Niraparib in United States is planned to open in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix