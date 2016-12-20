Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Mce Holdings Bhd
* Says retirement of Lim Ming Kee as executive director Source (bit.ly/2hOXL1b) Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.